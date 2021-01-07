Ignis (IGNIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.46 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Ignis has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, STEX, Vebitcoin and Upbit. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $26.31 million and $8.46 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00449418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00236770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00051236 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Upbit, STEX, Indodax and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

