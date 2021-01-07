Ignition (IC) Reaches Market Cap of $84,701.61

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $84,701.61 and $7.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,380.39 or 0.99494271 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00060275 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,385,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,372,336 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.