Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares rose 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 1,949,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,747,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Immersion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $325.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.60, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $288,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Insiders sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,643 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Immersion by 241.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Immersion by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

