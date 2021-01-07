Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $436.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 436 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 433.98 ($5.67), with a volume of 50254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.55).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 371.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

About Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM.L) (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

