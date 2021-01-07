Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Imperial Brands stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.629 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

