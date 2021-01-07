Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 100,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,589,161.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $88.75.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,636,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after buying an additional 458,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

