Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Trading Up 6.8%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.54 and last traded at $90.05. 1,405,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,481,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 461.1% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 39.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

