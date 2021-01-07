Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

