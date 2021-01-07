Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO Sells $538,570.89 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IBTX opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.