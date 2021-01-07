Independent Bank (INDB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2021 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

12/31/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

12/17/2020 – Independent Bank is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2020 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $78.81 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Independent Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Independent Bank by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

