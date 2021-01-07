Independent Bank (INDB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/5/2021 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “
- 12/31/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/22/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “
- 12/17/2020 – Independent Bank is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2020 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/27/2020 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
NASDAQ INDB opened at $78.81 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Independent Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Independent Bank by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
