Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.18

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.18 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 597091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,204,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.