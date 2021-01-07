Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $2.15. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 919,911 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFI. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.