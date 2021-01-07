Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Up 16%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s stock price shot up 16% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.39. 1,908,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 990,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Several brokerages have weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.69.
The company has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
Further Reading: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.