Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Up 16%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s stock price shot up 16% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.39. 1,908,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 990,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

