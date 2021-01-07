InflaRx’s (IFRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.52. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 63.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in InflaRx by 184.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

