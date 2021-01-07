Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.87

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 1756325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

IEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.65 million, a P/E ratio of 343.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $522.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $44,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,554 shares of company stock valued at $321,073. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

