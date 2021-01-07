Injective Protocol Trading Up 4.8% This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $4.36 or 0.00011201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.43 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00111725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00449251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00242772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,178 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

