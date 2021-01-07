Ink (INK) Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 29.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $492,828.13 and $67,040.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00113875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.32 or 0.00471857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00049775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00232215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00053144 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

