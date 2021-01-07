Ink Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $435,208.21 and approximately $76,498.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00440061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00242010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.