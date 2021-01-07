INMAX Hits One Day Volume of $111.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. INMAX has a market cap of $29,948.77 and approximately $111.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INMAX has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INMAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00440061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00242010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051442 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

