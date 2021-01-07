InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Trading 26.9% Higher

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) traded up 26.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.58. 783,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 366,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

