InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.61. Approximately 832,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 660,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,214,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 664,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 657,848 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of InMode by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after buying an additional 370,075 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

