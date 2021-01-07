Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.30. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 130,516 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

