Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.81

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and traded as high as $9.27. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 69,902 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.11. The company has a market cap of C$296.25 million and a PE ratio of 4.46.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

