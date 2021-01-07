Insider Buying: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Buys 350,750 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 350,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 48,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,540. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

