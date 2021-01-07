Insider Buying: Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST) Insider Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST) insider Nick Rodgers bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,347.53).

LON DEST opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.92. Destiny Pharma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03.

About Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L)

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

