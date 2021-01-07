Insider Buying: Globe Metals & Mining Limited (GBE.AX) (ASX:GBE) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Metals & Mining Limited (GBE.AX) (ASX:GBE) insider Alistair Stephens purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,000.00 ($26,428.57).

About Globe Metals & Mining Limited (GBE.AX)

Globe Metals & Mining Limited invests in, develops, and explores for natural resources in Australia and Africa. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Kanyika niobium project located in Malawi. The company was formerly known as Globe Uranium Limited.

