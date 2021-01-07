Insider Buying: Shine Justice Ltd (SHJ.AX) (ASX:SHJ) Insider Buys 63,768 Shares of Stock

Shine Justice Ltd (SHJ.AX) (ASX:SHJ) insider Rodney Douglas purchased 63,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$56,115.84 ($40,082.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.55, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.77.

Get Shine Justice Ltd (SHJ.AX) alerts:

Shine Justice Ltd (SHJ.AX) Company Profile

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shine Justice Ltd (SHJ.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shine Justice Ltd (SHJ.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.