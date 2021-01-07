Insider Buying: Shine Justice Ltd (SHJ.AX) (ASX:SHJ) Insider Buys 63,768 Shares of Stock

Shine Justice Ltd (SHJ.AX) (ASX:SHJ) insider Rodney Douglas purchased 63,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$56,115.84 ($40,082.74).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.55, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.77.
Shine Justice Ltd (SHJ.AX) Company Profile
