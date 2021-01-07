Insider Buying: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Acquires 42,425 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BX stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after buying an additional 310,661 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 923,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.