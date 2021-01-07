Insider Selling: American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.
OTCMKTS ABML traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 8,217,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,970,879. American Battery Metals Co. has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.
American Battery Metals Company Profile
