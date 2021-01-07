Insider Selling: American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

OTCMKTS ABML traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 8,217,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,970,879. American Battery Metals Co. has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

