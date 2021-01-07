Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.88. 50,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,839. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,746,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,497,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

