Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 751 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $218,360.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,556.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $722,438.30.
- On Monday, November 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $285.87 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.56.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
