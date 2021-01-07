Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells 983 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $132,783.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $433,946.30.

On Friday, November 6th, Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kirk Somers sold 172 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $17,246.44.

On Friday, October 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $247,230.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $9.49 on Thursday, reaching $144.49. The stock had a trading volume of 279,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,703. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cardlytics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,611 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cardlytics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

