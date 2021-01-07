Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 36,345 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,794.60.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $2,230,879.42.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,056,977.79.

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,948,258.14.

IBKR traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,376. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

