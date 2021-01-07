Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MXC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,467. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

