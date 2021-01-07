Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells 11,021 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92.

Neogen stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $84.02.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

