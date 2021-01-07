Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells 1,067 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $66,548.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,231.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $349,961.00.

Shares of PTCT stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.92. 496,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,316. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

