Insider Selling: Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO Sells 94,574 Shares of Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Joseph Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 3,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 60.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at $680,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.