Insight Protocol (INX) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $4,097.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00296761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.83 or 0.02762962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012820 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,685,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.