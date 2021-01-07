Insights Network Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $15,510.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

