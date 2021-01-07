Insolar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $219,888.00 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Insolar has a market cap of $390,099.03 and $219,888.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. In the last week, Insolar has traded 37% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

