Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) Trading 1.4% Higher

Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 3,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire International ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire International ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.