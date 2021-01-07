Insula Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Insula has a market cap of $108,946.29 and $364.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030202 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001301 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002828 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

