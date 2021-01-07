INT Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $889,058.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx Korea, CoinEgg and OKEx. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00293311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.91 or 0.02724274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.