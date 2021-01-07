INT (INT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.21 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $1.21 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00281673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.90 or 0.02720918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012466 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

