Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 293.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,607 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000.

IJK traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $75.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

