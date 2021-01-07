Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,281 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,356,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,214,000 after buying an additional 1,212,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $98.34. 75,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,253. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $98.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

