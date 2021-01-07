Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,908,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 78,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

