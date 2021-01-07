Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 120.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.42. 13,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,281. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

