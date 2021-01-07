Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.00. 84,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $59.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

