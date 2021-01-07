Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $2.36 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,787,265 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37.

